ELIZABETHTOWN — Bus driver training for non-certified Bladen County Schools staff which began employment as of July 1, 2005, as well as the public is scheduled next week.

The dates of the class are Jan. 29, 30, 31 and Feb. 1. It will take place in the Red Training Room at the Bladen County Schools Board of Education building. Classes are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are three days of classroom training and one day reserved for make-up class time or testing. Applicants must attend each day.

More information is available from the district office bus garage at 910-862-2417.