A grant to the N.C. Rural Center will help 10 counties, including Bladen, build a regional leadership team to work on regionalism and competitive economic development grant proposals.

The Golden LEAF Foundation made the announcement from its Rocky Mount headquarters late Wednesday. The award will be directed to the Sandhills Prosperity Zone, otherwise known as South Central and inclusive of Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson, Sampson, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond and Scotland counties.

The grant will enable a diverse regional leadership team to be built. That team will get coaching for cross-county project teams to identify untapped regional opportunities for economic growth and development, a news release says.

Dan Gerlach is the president of the Golden LEAF Foundation. He said the move follows the original plan of the foundation, to invest in communities for which it was created to serve.

“The mission and expertise of the Rural Center make them great partners for this important effort,” he said. “The Foundation is excited to see this initiative help inform our work.”

The release says the initiative will help nonprofits and government entities across the region to better compete for national, state and private resources, including strengthening the quality and reach of grant proposals for Golden LEAF’s anticipated 2019-20 Community Based Grant Initiative in the Sandhills Prosperity Zone.

The CBGI focuses on projects related to agriculture, education, workforce development, economic development, public infrastructure and health care.

The Rural Center’s role is to support the leadership and project teams, helping identify opportunities and unmet needs.

Patrick Woodie, president of the Rural Center, said the presence of skilled and motivated leaders is the most important factor in the future of rural communities.

The Golden LEAF Foundation was established in 1999 to receive a portion of the state’s funding from the 1998 settlement with cigarette manufacturers. It has helped create 63,000 jobs over the two decades since. The Rural Center has been around for 30 years, working with the state’s 80 rural counties focusing on those with low to moderate incomes and communities with limited resources.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal