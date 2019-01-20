DUBLIN — Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s will be celebrated Thursday at Bladen Community College.

The public is invited for an 11 a.m. gathering in the auditorium. The Rev. Shawn Maynor, of Gospel Harvest Church of God in Christ in Bolton, will bring the message.

A news release from the college says Maynor travels extensively conducting youth conferences and presenting at leadership workshops. Maynor is also the mayor of Bolton.

The MLK celebration is sponsored by the community college’s Diversity Committee which encourages campus and community participation in the event.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Bladen-CC-logo-2-3.jpg