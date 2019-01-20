BLADENBORO — McCrae Dowless is yet to speak with the investigators from the state Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, a news report said Friday.

The Bladenboro man at the center of the controversial and still undecided U.S. House race for the 9th District declined interviews in December and a state board spokesman confirmed to WRAL on Thursday that position hasn’t changed. The television station said Lorrin Freeman, the Wake County district attorney carrying out the criminal investigation, would not say if Dowless has been interviewed for that probe.

His lawyer, Cynthia Adams Singletary, released a statement for Dowless in December that denied any illegal activity.

Freeman said her office hoped to wrap up its inquiry in 30 to 60 days.

Only the staff of the state Board of Elections is working on the case. The board itself was dissolved Dec. 28, and the new one to meet constitutional requirements is be in place Jan. 31.

Twice postponed were hearings to reveal the board’s findings in its investigation of election misconduct in the 9th District.

The race for the seat appeared to be won on Election Day, with the Rev. Mark Harris 905 votes ahead of Dan McCready. Harris, a Baptist preacher from Charlotte who defeated Rep. Robert Pittenger in the Republican Primary last spring, has acknowledged hiring Dowless but says he knows of no wrongdoing by the two-time convicted felon who has worked for several political campaigns through the years.

McCready, a Democrat who owns a Charlotte business that builds solar farms, at first conceded the result but then renounced that and has asked for the investigations to be played out.

The dissolvement of the board was fulfillment of an October decision by state judges who ruled its makeup unconstitutional. They granted the board allowance to continue through the general election, then made extensions in hopes of seeing the 9th District probe completed.

Harris has filed a lawsuit seeking to be declared the winner. The U.S. House, however, is final arbiter and has said it will not seat anyone until assured the rightful winner.

District 9, which includes Bladen County and a stretch along the South Carolina border essentially from Fayetteville to Charlotte, is without representation in the U.S. House. Northern Bladen County is in the 9th while the southern part of the county is in District 7, represented by Four Oaks’ Republican David Rouzer.

Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic congresswoman from California and the head of the House Administration Committee, has told North Carolina elections officials to preserve all notes, recordings and documents in the probe of allegations of ballot fraud. Kim Strach, the executive director of the state board, responded Friday saying all evidence is secure and her staffers are anticipating further examinations and have multiple layers of security and evidence-tracking.

McCrae Dowless https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Dowless-2.jpg McCrae Dowless

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal