DUBLIN — A public meeting and hearing has been set in regard to a draft permit for The Chemours Co. and installation of a thermal oxidizer and scrubber system for emission controls at its Fayetteville Works facility.

The meeting and hearing are Feb. 18 at the auditorium on the campus of Bladen Community College. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., with the public hearing at 7 p.m.

Those interested can ask questions during the meeting. Written and oral comments are a part of the hearing.

A news release from the state Division of Environmental Quality says the system will significantly reduce the emissions of PFAS, GenX and other pollutants coming from the facility.

The public comment period on the permit began Friday. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov; DEQ asks that “Chemours 18B” be in the subject line.

Comments can be mailed to NC DEQ Division of Air Quality, 1641 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1641.

Online at deq.nc.gov, the application, public notice, draft permit and draft permit review can be found.

During a September tour, Chemours plant manager Brian Long said the plant will be looked at differently with operation of the $75 million facility that will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower.

“We’re going to take emissions control to a level that wasn’t around even just a few years ago,” Long said.

He said the company has been working to meet requests by the state and the community, aiming to show it operates safely and without harm to people or the environment. Bringing the thermal oxidizer online is a key part of the long-term solution.

Chemours made headlines in June 2017 when the StarNews of Wilmington reported contamination in the Cape Fear River, which supplies the Port City with drinking water.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority approved a letter to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality asking for help evaluating GenX on June 7, 2017. A day later, the StarNews’ launched its “toxic tap water” series.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging, nonstick coatings and firefighting foam. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for the member of a family of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The effects of GenX on humans isn’t fully known. State regulation has been evolving.

Part of the limited information about the health effects of GenX come from Dr. Damian Shea, professor of environmental chemistry and toxicology at N.C. State University. He analyzed data on the safety profile of C3 dimer acid. The decade-long look concludes, he wrote, “compelling scientific evidence that low levels of C3 dimer acid detected in the environment do not pose a risk to human health.”

Studies on lab animals have shown it causes cancer in the liver, pancreas and testicles, and has negative effects to the liver and blood.

Chemours’ website references both Shea’s report and the lab animal studies.

The state Department of Health and Human Services established a preliminary health goal of 71,000 parts per trillion June 8, 2017, then revised it five weeks later on July 14 to 140 parts per trillion. The DHHS said a “health goal is a non-regulatory, non-enforceable level of contamination below which no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime of exposure.”

GenX is considered the safer alternative to C8, a compound the company no longer makes. DuPont paid an EPA fine of $16.5 million for failing to report C8’s substantial risk to human health and settled a class-action lawsuit involving water contamination in the Ohio River Valley by paying out more than $670 million.

During a September tour, Chemours official shared this rendering of the new $75 million facility to be built at its Fayetteville Works facility.

