Bridal show offers something for everyone

DUBLIN — Sunday brought quite a crush at the bridal show at Lu Mil Vineyards.

The room was filled with vendors offering tons of services, with everything from catering to tuxedo rentals to photography.

Gloria Cambre was there as a photographer, and she came with the intent of getting her name out into the public. She just recently started her business, after her husband left the military, and has found herself in this new calling without ever really planning to get into it.

“I’m trying to get people to know that I am doing this type of work,” she said.

She has a degree in architecture, and she’s used her creative side to work on her business.

“I want people to know there are other options for different kinds of photographers,” she said. “I like to give a lot of unique ideas to the brides, so they don’t have to be like others. Do things out of the box.”

She said that she particularly enjoys engagement sessions, and talking to her customers and seeing what they want.

“What is it you want in your dream wedding?” she said.

Lots of brides were out mingling in the room, and door prizes were also raffled from different tables and vendors.

Lesande Bullinger said that this was her second bridal show this season.

“We are getting married in June,” she said. “I was really looking for a DJ.”

She had looked at Lu Mil for a venue and that was how she heard about the show.

One of the stars of the afternoon was the beautiful wedding gowns on display, and lots of people stopped and tried the different caterers as well.

Chef Glenn Garner stood out by his table, and shared how he owns a restaurant in Hope Mills.

“I own a diner in the historic district,” he said.

His diner is a simple paper menu style place with a retro feel to it he said. For him the draw to catering came after he started the diner and ended up changing his menu completely.

The packed event was busy with folks spilling out onto the porches, sipping wine and enjoying the afternoon air.

Organizer Denise Bridgers said she had a “good crowd” and is looking forward to seeing how many brides came out.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

