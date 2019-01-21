ELIZABETHTOWN — A team of four are launching a plan to assist people with connecting up with services for post-storm needs.

“We offer two kinds of services,” Meredith DuBose said. “Mainly it is resource linkage. We are trying to get the word out.”

Her services are completely free.

DuBose is the community liaison, and with her team, will be going out into the community touching base with residents through RHA Services in a program called Hope4NC. The program is sponsored through a grant and will only be for a year.

“We have a phone number where you can reach us and we are also on Facebook,” she said. “So they can message us directly on there.”

Hope4NC also works through a referral basis. Anyone needing their services may be referred by someone like Social Services or the distribution center.

“We are also working with the long-term recovery team here in Bladen County,” she said. “That’s a team of all the organizations here helping people. We are trying to connect people to where they need to go.”

Anyone connecting to an organization but feeling a need for more assistance can get connected for more services.

“So for instance, if your house has been damaged, and it hasn’t been fixed yet or FEMA denied them, or they didn’t get an SBA loan, or those type of things, and they still need them done but don’t know where to go, I’m that person,” she said, with references to the Small Business Association and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

They also offer crisis counseling. It is free and anonymous.

“It’s not intensive mental health,” she said. “It’s more supportive, crisis counseling. We don’t do diagnosis.”

DuBose said there are no records, just help where it is needed.

“We work with anyone: kids, adults, families,” she said.

The crisis hot line is open anytime, and the entire program is not just for storm-related concerns, but it’s goal is to help people rebuild their lives.

“If someone feels they have been pushed from place to place to place, or don’t know who to call, I am kind of that person for them,” she said.

Accompanying DuBose will also be Nyeree Charette as the behavioral team lead. Brooke Baldwin and Fredrica Jennette are both crisis counselors.

DuBose also said that she will have some office hours at the Department of Social Services at some point soon, but is unsure yet where she will be exactly and will get the word out as soon as she can.

For services with Hope4NC call 910-739-8849. The crisis line is 910-374-8277.

Contributed photo

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal