ELIZABETHTOWN — The public hearing for comments on the proposed incentive grant for New Generation Yarn Corporation, also known as WARP Clarkton, was held at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.

“They are anticipating to create 75 to 100 jobs at the local plant,” said Chuck Heustess, director of the county’s Economic Development Commission. “There are about 40 now. The incentive will not exceed 35 percent of the taxes they pay on the new equipment.”

The incentive is not on the current real estate there.

“They project the annual salaries to be exceed over $25,000 per year,” he said.

That number is an average. Motion to approve, made by Michael Cogdell and seconded by Ashley Trivette, passed.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday moved the meeting back a day. During the occasion, county employees were recognized for years of service awards and Renee Davis was sworn in as the county tax assessor.

Danette Sessoms was recognized for 30 years of service. The 25-year recognitions were for Sandra Kemp, Lisa Coleman and Dean Morris. Grant Pait was honored for 20 years, Jackie Dennis and Heather Harvey for 15 each, Sheila Manual for 10, and Ronnie Bordeaux, Wilbert Hobbs, Sheila Berkeley and LaShannon McDonald for five years each.

Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins said that someone had sent her a letter about the litter on the sides of the roads. She thinks there needs to be more done to get the county cleaned up.

“We need to encourage the citizens and those who visit Bladen County to clean up their trash,” she said. “We have a beautiful county and we want to keep it that way.”

Cogdell also added that signs are not up that say littering is a fine. Peterson remarked that those items will be discussed at their retreat in February.

“One item I would would like to have addressed at the retreat is equal opportunity and affirmative action put forth in employment in Bladen County,” said Arthur Bullock.

A pre-budget hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

“This will provide an opportunity for the public to share any comments or priorities that they would like to see the county address during the upcoming budget,” said County Manager Greg Martin. “We don’t have any specific information to share…. It’s just to try to solicit feedback from the public.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

