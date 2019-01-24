Game nights scheduled at Bladenboro, Clarkton libraries

BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Public Library has announced a series of programs at two of its libraries.

Game Night! is slated for Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25, each evening at 5:30 p.m. at Bridger Memorial Library, 313 S. Main St. in Bladenboro. Refreshments and games will be available.

Game Night! is also scheduled for the Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St. in Clarkton. The nights are Jan. 29, Feb. 26 and March 26, with each starting at 5:30 p.m.

These are for ages 10 and up. Call 910-647-3661 to register.