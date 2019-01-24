DUBLIN — Two training sessions are scheduled related to assistance with opioid addiction.

Both sessions, hosted by Eastpointe in partnership with the Bladen Community College Wellness Committee, are Tuesday at the Bladen Community College Auditorium, 7418 N.C. 41 West in Dublin.

Opioid Use Disorder & The Science of Recovery is at 10 a.m. The presenter is Donald McDonald, of Faces & Voices of Recovery.

Recovery Community Messaging Training is at 1:30. McDonald will also be the presenter for this training.