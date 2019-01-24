Early College announces honors

ELIZABETHTOWN — The second quarter honor roll for Bladen Early College High School has been released.

On the “A” honor roll were Faith Graham and Kayla Marie Todd.

Named to the “A/B” honor roll were Kaylee Breanna Bagwell, Yasmine Renee Benson, Connie Breanna Carroll, Daliyah Monique Carroway, Janiah LaPorchia King, Tyler Gordon Lewis, Cynthia Maldonado Ortiz, Donald Preston McAllister, Marilyn Rose Musselwhite, Destiny Nicole Robinson, Ashani Serenity Rozier, Shelby Renee Tatum, Jamya S. Tolson and Mayra Belem Vazquez-Olarte.