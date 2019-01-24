Schools facing several roof repairs

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Education shared an update on schools in its January meeting, explaining what needs to happen and the volume of concerns already addressed.

“What we have done right now is big projects,” said Sharon Penny. “The flooring over at West Bladen High School where it leaked there in the office.”

Some parking lots had ruts from the heavy trucks from when the school was used as a shelter following Hurricane Florence.

“The people over there at West Bladen were very good to work with,” she said. “They kept the place clean and actually kind of left it better than when they got there.”

Roofing repairs have also been identified at Tar Heel on the mobile units. There are also drainage issues that need to be addressed, despite the extensive amount of work that has already been done, she said.

“Of course there was the air quality control testing,” Penny said. “We have had that report.”

The report was presented at an earlier meeting. Assessments are being made related to food used in the cafeterias and that was lost.

“The final major project is the overtime pay,” she said.

Overtime pay was paid to the classified employees.

Still to be addressed are roof issues at the bus garage and at West Bladen. Those two projects maybe filed together into the FEMA pilot program with the point being that the new roofs will be better than they were before.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency would cover the costs of what it would be to replace the old roof, and then the county would pay any difference. This would represent a cost-savings measure while fixing the roof.

“That will come into much better shape than if we file those individually,” Penny said.

“FEMA helps repair that to the original condition that is was in but if we determine that we can create a design that is better, then the pilot program would allow you to do that,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Talyor. “If we were to have an overrun then we would be responsible for it. It’s something that we would have to pay for anyway.”

Penny said final costs are being gathered to present to FEMA for consideration. The district is also working with its insurance carrier regarding the repairs.

Pilot program through FEMA may aid fiscal burden

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

