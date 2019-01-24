Bolton’s Maynor brings inspiring message to MLK event

Contributed photo Pictured with the Rev. Shawn Maynor are members of Bladen Community College’s Diversity Committee: (from left) Kathy McGurgan, Tiina Mundy, Maynor, Jeff Kornegay, Mark Coleman, Sharon Coe, Cierra Griffin and ReGena Gilliam. Kornegay is the college vice president and chief academic officer. -

The Rev. Shawn Maynor brought the message to an MLK Special Celebration at Bladen Community College on Thursday morning.

Maynor, of Gospel Harvest Church of Christ in Bolton, encouraged each member of the audience to turn to their neighbor and say something kind. Maynor added “If this gesture was practiced every day, it would be uplifting for all.”

He spoke on the importance of knowing your purpose in life and urged the audience “to stay the course and get beyond the storms of life as Dr. King did.”

The event was attended by Bladen Community College faculty, staff, students and members of the community.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was observed on Monday; his birthday is actually Jan. 15.

The celebration at the college was sponsored by its Diversity Committee.

