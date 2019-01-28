ELIZABETHTOWN — The Compassionate Friends Border Belt Chapter will meet Friday at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m.

This chapter serves the parents of Bladen County. It is a self-help group for parents whose children have died, be it at any age or from any cause. Any adult who has experienced a loss of their child, grandchild or sibling may wish to attend.

The group meets to share and understand grief to help each other. Chapter members affirm, “When we get together, we help one another.”

For more information, contact Jean Cross Burney at joanssister@hotmail.com or on Facebook.

The group also meets for lunch on the third Monday of the month. This month the group will meet at Adams Seafood in Tabor City on Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. to eat, have a social time and if needed a comfort time.