ELIZABETHTOWN — A Wilmington woman has been accused of trying to mail drugs into the Bladen County jail.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says Heather LeVonne Brown, of the 1000 Block of Gordon Road in Wilmington, is facing three drug charges. One is for trying to provide drugs to an inmate.

The release says the Sheriff’s Office intercepted the mail on Christmas Eve. An investigation wrapped up Thursday and arrest warrants were served.

Bail was set at $20,000 for Brown.