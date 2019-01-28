New bridges coming to Bladen County

FAYETTEVILLE — Two roads in Bladen County will soon have new bridges as part of $4.7 million in contracts announced Monday by the state Department of Transportation’s Division 6.

James Porter Road over Kelly Creek and Over Lyon Road over Kelly Canal will be getting the new structures. The existing structures will be demolished, a news release said.

Seven bridges are part of the two contracts. They include Old Tram Road over Boogy Branch in Columbus County; Bloomingdale Road over Indian Swamp in Robeson County; two bridges on Hollow Bridge Road in Cumberland County, one over Sandy Creek and the other over Sandy Creek Overflow; and Hoover Road over Gum Swamp in Harnett County.

A release says the new bridges will be delivered using a method, known as Express Design-Build that expedites the design, environmental permitting, land acquisition, utility relocation and the construction. The innovative process saves taxpayer dollars and shortens driving delays for motorists.

Work is expected to begin Feb. 25 and last through summer 2021.

