ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen Community College has increased its presence in town, moving its Small Business Center from the Dublin home campus into the Elizabethtown Small Business Incubator.

This is in the renovated post office, 209 E. Broad St.

A news release from the college says, “The Elizabethtown Small Business Incubator is the perfect new location for the Small Business Center to reach individuals, small businesses, nonprofits or churches alike that need help in developing their business plan or to support existing entities in sustaining their work. Incubators such as the Elizabethtown Small Business Incubator, serve as a tool for communities and organizations to support businesses by providing low cost office space, technical assistance, management support, and access to resources whether that be people, equipment, institutions, or financial.”

The incubator is a joint venture that includes the college, the town of Elizabethtown, Bladen County, and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The college says it will continue to offer workshops and seminars on the main campus and in other community locations.

Contributed photo

Todd Lyden, director of the Bladen Community College Small Business Center, holds a sign of new beginnings at the Elizabethtown Small Business Incubator.

