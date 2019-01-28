Harrells hosts Play 4 Kay game

Harrells Christian Academy held its 11th annual Play 4 Kay Pink Out Games on Jan. 18.

Contributed photo

Harrells Christian Academy held its 11th annual Play 4 Kay Pink Out Games on Jan. 18. Nearly $8,000 was raised on behalf of the Kay Yow Foundation, founded in 2007 by the former N.C. State women’s basketball coach. Jenny Palmateer, director of the Play 4 Kay initiative, attended the game and in her halftime speech reminded fans that most cancer research projects are privately funded.