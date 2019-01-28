State board should be in place Thursday

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to put in place by Thursday the reconstituted elections board, an authority with a first order of business to settle the state’s only remaining uncertified election.

Republicans submitted two replacement nominees Saturday: David Black of Concord and Kenneth Raymond of Winston-Salem. Questions arose over two previous nominees about “electioneering” activities within the past four years.

Cooper will choose two Republicans and three Democrats for the board.

The race for the U.S. House’s 9th District seat previously held by Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Republican, has drawn national attention. The spot has been vacant since Congress reconvened the first week of January.

But also uncertified are two races in Bladen County. The District 3 commissioner seat, held by Russell Priest, and a district supervisor seat on the Soil and Water Conservation Board are also in the balance.

Priest, the incumbent, received more votes than Wayne Edge and has continued to serve on the commission; Edge has since penned a letter conceding, or pulling out of, the race. Earl Storms had the most votes in the Soil and Water race.

Priest was the only county commissioner in a 2018 race that is yet to take the oath of office.

The Rev. Mark Harris had 905 votes more than Dan McCready after Election Day in the District 9 race. Harris, a Republican, has admitted hiring McCrae Dowless, a two-time convicted felon from Bladenboro called a “person of interest” in the investigation by the Board of Elections.

In a separate matter, state judges ruled the board’s makeup unconstitutional in October. As a matter of timing, the justices allowed it to stay in place through the election, then gave two extensions as the allegations of ballot fraud arose in November.

The board was ultimately dissolved Dec. 28, but Kim Westbrook Strach’s staff has continued to investigate. Included was an interview with Harris; Dowless has declined to be interviewed.

Several subpoenas have been issued, but no charges of wrongdoing have been filed.

Cooper is expected to choose between Democrats Stella Anderson, Bob Cordle, Greg Flynn and Valerie Johnson. The original Republican nominees were Francis De Luca, Stacy Eggers, Eldon “Buck” Newton and Eddie Woodhouse.

Anderson, Cordle, Johnson and Eggers served on the previous board. De Luca and Newton were the nominees replaced by Black and Raymond.

Harris, on Friday, said through Facebook that he’s been hospitalized for “a relatively uncommon form of strep bacteria” that has infected his bloodstream and liver.

Harris was formerly the pastor of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, generally referred to as a mega church, and is a former president of the Baptist State Convention.

McCready, who has a business in the solar farm industry, is raising money in anticipation of a new election. On Friday, his campaign said he’s raised half a million dollars.

The Charlotte Observer says the 9th District was the state’s costliest congressional race in the last election cycle. McCready raised $6.1 million to Harris’ $2.1 million. Outside groups spent another $8 million.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

