BLADENBORO — Three entities have combined to improve a downtown park, and the Town Council is among those taking notice.

Boost the ’Boro, Woodmen of the World and the Bladenboro Garden Club were recently recognized by the commissioners with a resolution.

The park, which is now officially recognized as the Bladenboro Veterans’ Memorial Park at the corner of Main and West Seaboard streets, is being dedicated to the members of the community and has been a consolidation effort to get the monument from in front of the old armory into a better location.

“They had wanted to spruce the corner up,” said Mayor Rufus Duckworth. “They planted better grass and put some plants down there.”

And then things kept improving.

Don White, of Boost the ’Boro, said the property had been owned by the town. It was mostly a vacant lot.

“We felt it was the most important lot in the town,” White said. “It was viewed by everybody that went through town and we wanted to do something to improve it. Our organization carried most of the load on it. We did all the labor, hired all the labor.”

He said it was a joint project between the veterans, the town and Boost the ’Boro to keep it maintained.

Different groups put up flag poles, repaired the retaining wall, painted a mural and also planted shrubbery.

“We donated the flagpoles and the flags, and the lights and stuff on top,” said Craig Callahan, of Woodmen of the World. “That’s what we do fraternally. We do anything we can to help the community.”

Ceremonies are occasionally held at the park, including one in November for Veterans Day, Callahan said. Woodmen of the World also placed flags in front of the courthouse and the memorial in front of the Sheriff’s Office.

On May 28, 1994, during Bladenboro’s North Carolina Flag Day Memorial Festival, a monument specifically in honor of our fallen servicemen and women, veterans and those still serving, was erected and dedicated at the Bladenboro Armory on Fourth Street. In May of 2018 the monument, which is marble and teardrop shaped, was moved to its current location along with the two marble benches.

“We were approached by Bobby Ludlum, and we approved it,” Duckworth said. “We felt that it needed more recognition as a park. We wanted to show appreciation for everyone that put it together.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

