DUBLIN — The Bladen Community College Small Business Center has released its schedule of seminars and webinars for February.

• Grant Writing 101 is Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 202 of Building 2 on the main campus. This seminar provides basic information for starting the process to write grants.

• Starting an NC Food Business is Feb. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a livestreamed seminar.

• Marketing Roadmap for Food Businesses is Feb. 26 form 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a livestreamed seminar.

• Improving Your Credit for a Business Loan is a seminar Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library.

There will be three online webinars available.

• Best Business to Start in 2019 is Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon.

• Choosing the Right Business Structure is Feb. 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This includes guidance from a lawyer on which corporate structure to use.

• Understanding Millennials for Churches and Nonprofits is Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a new offering and will be livestreamed from the college’s Small Business Incubator, 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

The seminars and webinars are open to the public and are free.

Registration is available by calling Todd Lyden, director of the Small Business Center, at 910-879-5572, or by going online to ncsbc.net.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Bladen-CC-logo-2-4.jpg