ELIZABETHTOWN — A workshop for those dealing with grief is Feb. 12 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This will be at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice office, 116 W. Broad St. There’s no cost to attend, but registration is requested. Call 910-515-6689.

In a news release, Melissa Rogers of Lower Cape Fear says, “It’s been said, every loss is different and every loss is the same. Though a person’s loss is truly unique, a person’s grief process probably shares some similarities with the grief process of others. This workshop will focus on those similarities and some tried-and-true coping skills those grieving can learn to help them through the process.”

Grief support workshops will be offered the second Tuesday of each month. Each will focus on a specific aspect of grief and the grieving process.