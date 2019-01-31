ELIZABETHTOWN — Never mind the cliche. Money is on the way.

Steve Troxler, the state’s agriculture commissioner, said Wednesday the first round of checks from the state’s $240 million Agricultural Disaster Relief Program have been mailed.

“More than $15.2 million in payments were mailed today, and a second batch will go out Friday, Feb. 1,” Troxler said in a news release from his department. “By week’s end, we anticipate having around 2,000 applications processed.”

That’s good news in Bladen County, where Hurricane Florence left millions in damages. Agriculture losses, in the fields and in livestock, mounted as nearly 3 feet of rain pelted the county and the Cape Fear, Black and South rivers rose to historical heights.

The flooding was especially damaging in the communities of Kelly, White Oak, Bladenboro and Clarkton.

With the state facing an estimated $1.2 billion in agricultural losses, the General Assembly approved funding following Florence and Tropical Storm Michael.

Applications are processed randomly and are not done by county. Applications with no missing information or documentation were processed first. Applications with missing information will require follow-up calls to be verified and approved, a news release said.

More than 7,000 applications were submitted.

“This is the most important thing I have worked on since becoming Ag Commissioner,” Troxler said. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and it was absolutely pummeled in 2018. Many farmers are hurting and may not be able to secure funding to start the 2019 growing season. While this money does not come close to making whole the crop losses, I hope it will help farmers get financing for the coming year and help jump start the economies of rural North Carolina.”

Seventy of 100 counties were declared a disaster by either the president or a secretary, qualifying farmers for the program.

The Agriculture Department said checks would be processed weekly as they are verified.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A chicken house sits under water in Bladen County a week after Hurricane Florence. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_agriculture.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A chicken house sits under water in Bladen County a week after Hurricane Florence.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal