DUBLIN — Randell Jones and Joseph Bathanti are the guest authors for Bladen Community College’s Writers Series this spring.

Jones will be at the college Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. and Bathanti comes March 25 at 12:30 p.m. The writers series is open to the public and held in the Student Resource Center, also known as Building 7. It is a series of readings and book signings for the cultural enrichment of the community, the college says.

Jones will share from Dr. H.G. Jones’ book, “Scoundrels, Rogues, and Heroes of the Old North State.” This is a work edited by Randell Jones and spans 400 years, from the golden age of pirates to the early 20th century.

Randell Jones, an Arkansas native who adopted North Carolina after attending the University of North Carolina, lives in Winston-Salem and is a past president of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association. He’s a consultant to the National Park Service, and owns a communications and leadership consulting business.

Bathanti, who earned his undergrad from the University of Pittsburgh, was North Carolina Poet Laureate from 2012-14. He is a professor of creative writing at Appalachian State. In addition to working at St. Andrews, he’s also had positions with Mitchell, McDowell Technical and Central Piedmont community colleges.

He’ll be sharing readings from recent books “Brothers Like These” and “The 13th Sunday after Pentecost.”

