Scholarship opportunities are available through the Caswell Center Foundation of Kinston.

Three awards of $1,000 each for the 2019-20 academic school year are available to qualified applicants in Bladen and 37 other counties. To qualify, applicants must be a rising college senior or working toward a graduate degree with an allied health, education or psychology major in the areas of occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.

More information is available by contacting Danielle Howell at 252-208-3790, Danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov or by going to the website caswellcenterfoundation.com.

The deadline to apply is April 1.

Other counties that have eligibility are Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Hertford, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.