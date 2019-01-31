Peterson wins Harrells’ poetry competition

Contributed photo Gracey Peterson (middle) won first place in the Poetry Out Loud contest at Harrells Christian Academy. From left are Will deAndrade, who finished second; Sophie Dixon; Peterson; ViviAnn Johnson, who finished third; and Rhylee Pope. -

HARRELLS — Gracey Peterson captured first place in the sixth annual Poetry Out Loud student recitation competition at Harrells Christian Academy.

She’ll advance to the state competition this month in Greensboro.

Poetry Out Loud is a national program encouraging high school students to develop a new appreciation for poetry from both classic and contemporary authors, and from a variety of poetic genres.

Peterson, a junior, will be competing for $200 and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the national finals.

Will deAndrade finished second and ViviAnn Johnson was third.

