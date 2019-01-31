Today marks the beginning of Dr. Amanda Lee’s term as president of Bladen Community College.

Lee, who turned 51 last week, is succeeding the retiring Dr. William Findt. She’s the college’s fifth president since opening in 1967.

Lee was most recently chief of staff and vice president of academic affairs at Union College in Barboursville, Kentucky. The native Texan has previous connections to North Carolina, including serving as president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.

The Bladen Journal went one-on-one with the new president earlier, excerpts of which were published Jan. 1. Among the “lighter side” of things she shared that people might have discovered in her interview process was that she is left-handed.

But we also wondered a little more, about the personal side away from the busy role she’ll have leading the college in the 21st century.

Here’s a little of what we found out.

Kitchen or garden?

Restaurant

Live music or live theater?

Theater.

Beach or mountains?

Beach, because everything is right in my world when I’m at the beach.

Your go-to for entertainment?

Reading, spending time with family.

Place you’ve been once, and wish to experience again?

New Orleans. The restaurants.

Bladen CC Presidents • Col. George Irving Resseguie, Dec. 16, 1967-Sept. 19, 1984 • Lynn Grey King Sr., May 1, 1985-May 31, 1997 • Dr. John Darrell Page, June 1, 1997-June 30-2008 • Dr. William Findt, Aug. 1, 2008-Feb. 1, 2019