Community calendar

Feb. 5

• Cape Fear Regional Cattle Conference, 4:30 p.m., Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center, 1027 U.S. 74 East, Lumberton. Registration 4 p.m., speakers start at 4:30 pm. Cost: $5, pay at the door. Call the cooperative extension office at 910-862-4591 or email sharon_g_parrish@ncsu.edu to register by Jan. 31.

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Clarkton Town Board, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9

• Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball registration, noon to 3 p.m., Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Complex, 395 Perimeter Road in Clarkton. Baseball for boys and girls, ages 12 and under. Information: Graham Burney at 910-874-4457.

• Tar Heel Fire Department public fire district meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Discussion will be fire district tax rates and fire protection for property owners in the fire district. Residents with property in the district are encouraged to attend. Free hot dogs will be served.

Feb. 11

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Feb. 12

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Feb. 13

• Bladen County commissioners, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park. Annual planning retreat.

Feb. 18

• Dublin Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Feb. 20

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Feb. 23

• Bladen County Hospital Foundation Gala, Lu Mill Vineyard, Dublin.

Feb. 26

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Oakdale Homes Community Building.

Feb. 28

• N.C. Forestry Landowner Workshop, 9 a.m., Jones Lake State Park. Participants learn about history of longleaf pine forests and current restoration efforts, producing and selling pine straw and a half-day field trip to a forest managed for straw raking.

March 4

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

March 5

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Clarkton Town Board, 7 p.m.

March 11

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

March 12

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

March 18

• Dublin Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

March 20

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

March 26

• Bladenboro Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building