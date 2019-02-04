Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said homeowners with substantial damage and need for improvement have options.

A news release notes that in communities affected by Hurricane Florence, building officials and floodplain managers may find structures that must be updated to meet the requirements of floodplain ordinances.

“Substantial damage,” a news release says, would apply to a severely damaged home or other structure in a Special Flood Hazard Area in National Flood Insurance Program participating communities. If the cost of repairing the structure is 50 percent or more of its market value before the disaster, it is considered substantially damaged.

The same rules apply for “substantial improvement,” where the cost of improvements would equal or exceed 50 percent of the market value of the structure, the release said.

There are options if rebuilding a substantially damaged structure in a floodplain or making substantial improvements so that regulations for floodplain management are met.

• Elevate the building to a height determined by local officials.

• Relocate the structure outside the floodplain.

• Demolish the home.

• Floodproof a non-residential structure.

Before beginning work, homeowners should check with local building officials to determine which permits for repairs are required.

For NFIP policyholders whose homes were damaged severely by flooding, ask the claims adjuster or insurance agent about increased cost of compliance coverage.

FEMA specialists are assisting local officials in inspecting damaged buildings, but FEMA does not make a determination of substantial damage. Only local officials can do this.

Homeowners with questions about a “substantial damage” or “substantial improvement” determination for their property should contact their local floodplain manager.

For more information on general flood insurance questions, contact the local floodplain administrator, the NFIP at 800-427-4661, or an insurance agent. Email FloodSmart@dhs.gov to request information in a language other than English. Information also is available at FEMA.gov and FloodSmart.gov.