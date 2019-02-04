An information session for Dementia Friends NC will be hosted by Kelly Robeson.

The event is Feb. 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bladen County Division of Aging, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown. Robeson is the director of the division.

A news release says this session is for people looking to “join in learning about dementia and helping people who are living with it in our community.”

Dementia Friends’ goal, the release says, is to “transform the way we think, talk, and act about the disease. The Dementia Friends session helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help. From telling friends about the program to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts.”

Alzheimer’s affects an estimated 160,000 North Carolinians age 65 and up.

“I signed up to be a Dementia Friends Champion because I have had family members affected by the disease, and I see it every day in my line of work,” Robson said. “It’s easy to get involved. I attended a training and I’m now proud to be part of a growing network of people creating dementia friendly communities together.”

To register, call Robeson at 910-872-6330. Seating is limited.