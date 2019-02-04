Applications are being accepted for cost-share funding reforestation efforts, the Department of Agriculture says.

Owners of woodlands in 52 counties impacted by Hurricane Florence that are recognized as federally-declared disaster areas are eligible, a news release says. This includes Bladen County.

The General Assembly’s passage of $2.5 million in time-limited funding for reforestation efforts will be administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the N.C. Forest Service.

In the release, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said, “Hurricane Florence not only devastated agricultural crops, but the storm also caused considerable damage to our valuable forestlands. The Florence Reforestation Fund will help owners rebuild these natural resources. I am grateful to legislators for providing funding that will help keep North Carolina green and growing.”

The release says qualifying property in designated counties will be eligible to apply for the program funding. However, funding requests should be for “shovel-ready” projects and practices that can be completed within short time periods. Funds will be administered similar to other NCFS cost-share programs such as the Timber Restoration Fund that was offered following Hurricane Matthew.

Approved practices include site preparation and tree planting as recommended in the applicant’s management plan. Afforestation of open fields or pastureland is also eligible, however, funding for forest stand improvement practices is not available through this program. To receive reimbursement, at least 4.5 acres of approved, completed work must be documented. The maximum funding allocation will be 100 acres per landowner per fiscal year.

Applications need to be submitted to the landowner’s local N.C. Forest Service office for initial review, before they are sent to the NCFS Central Office for final approval. Applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis until all available funds have been allocated. Projects should be completed by May 1, 2020.

More information on the Florence Reforestation Fund is available through the county ranger’s office.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_nc-forest-service.jpeg