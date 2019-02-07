More than half a dozen suspects arrested, face drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — Investigations into drug activity in Bladen County has led to several arrests, the Sheriff’s Office said through a news release.

The Bladenboro Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office, the release said. Seven suspects were still being sought by lawmen, and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 910-874-0656.

Those wanted include Bronson Mark Brisson, 20, of Elizabethtown; Austin Lee Butler, 25, of Tar Heel; Stormie Kimberly Gregg, 30, of Elizabethtown; Matthew Johnson, 28, of Bladenboro; Christopher Johnson, 26, of Bladenboro; David A. Jackson, 33, of Bladenboro; and Dominique Chantea Cratch, 33, of Bladenboro.

Charges for the seven are mostly related to possession and sale of illegal drugs, some of which happened near schools. One of the suspects also has charges related to theft.

Those arrested include:

• James Oscar Hicks, 27, of Lumberton. His bail was set at $6 million.

• Angela Deaver Eason, 43, of Lumberton. Her bail was set at $1.025 million.

• Dennis Allen Sells, 40, of Elizabethtown. His bail was set at $100,000.

Also arrested were Robert Eugene Sellers, 57, of Elizabethtown; Tristan McRae Singletary, 35, of Bladenboro; Sandie Shaw Britt, 36, of Elizabethtown; Dillion Keith Long, 19, of Bladenboro; and Maggie Rose Sutton, 22, of Bladenboro. Bail for these five was between $10,000 and $25,000 each.

Ethan Tyler Davis, 29, of Bladenboro, is being held in another county and will be served an arrest warrant at his next court appearance, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office also released the names of other suspects arrested “in previous weeks” and facing narcotics charges. Those included Tonya Carroll Guyton, 39, of Elizabethtown; Kirkland McCary Smith, 22, of White Lake; and Phyliss Michelle Rhodie, 26, of Elizabethtown.