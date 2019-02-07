CLARKTON — Commissioners were updated on the town’s two major thoroughfares Tuesday night at its monthly meeting.

Ken Clark with the state Department of Transportation discussed the potential improvements to N.C. 211 and U.S. 701, and explained options. The board asked about a roundabout and making 211 into three lanes; Clark said that the roundabout could be possible, but said there would need to be more exploration of accident rates and other details before it could compete for state funding.

Chris Hall has been approved as the new code enforcement officer by the board. The contract with WithersRavenel for 2019 National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System was approved for $5,000. WithersRavenel has a grant writer that can work with Hall.

“The state is offering a grant program in order to help small municipalities in certain situations,” Hall said. “WithersRavenel can write the grant, and do a grant for town expenses, like payroll.”

Hall noted that this was an opportunity to get pieces of equipment needed but ordinarily couldn’t get.

“This grant funding is something that we wouldn’t have to pay back if we qualify,” he said.

The town also approved $16,780 to ACI Systems for roof repairs to the town maintenance shop and the library. The roofs would be the foam roofing that would have to be recoated periodically.

“My law office has a similar type roof,” said Cliff Hester, the town attorney. “We have never had any leak problem.”

“That would come out of the portion of insurance proceeds from the insurance company,” Hall said.

Hester was requested to file a response to the foreclosure for Edna Packer.

The board also considered unrelated matters for smoking in the depot and a resident with an overdue water bill. For the former, the board designated a smoking area and requested signs for doors that had been replaced.

Hall, as director of Public Works, has a new deadline and a plan for the potential need to shut off the water meter.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Clarkton town meeting was held Tuesday night at the town hall. Stephen Hester and Town Clerk Kentrina Woods listen as the other commissioners speak about town business. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Clarkton.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal