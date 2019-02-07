ELIZABETHTOWN — A Release of Option to Purchase hit a roadblock during Monday night’s meeting of the town council.

The release was on behalf of Mary Greene, who owned it and conveyed her title to BWGreene Properties, LLC in 2016 after her husband passed away in 2015.

Green “desires to release the property as deeded to Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial” as in the previously recorded deed in 2018 after Greene’s personal interests were conveyed. The property is located at 218 Aviation Parkway in the industrial park.

“This is something that up until now it has been a combination of the county and the town having the option first to purchase property before is is sold to someone else,” said Mayor Sylvia Campbell.

The proposed release includes the town of Elizabethtown and the Elizabethtown Airport and Economic Development Commission.

“It’s an unusual set of circumstances,” said Eddie Madden, the town administrator. “Mary Greene entered into an exclusive option to purchase with the town in 2016.

“In this case Bladen Bloomin entered into a purchase agreement with Mrs. Greene. Bladen Bloom closed on the property without first getting the release signed from us.”

Goldston Womble, the town’s attorney, felt that he needed to take a closer look at the proposed release.

“I have a couple of questions on this release as presented,” he said.

Womble said the language needed to be adjusted before the council signed the release. He said that some of the wording could be left to interpretation and that it would be prudent for him to look it over and respond with better wording.

The Release of Option to Purchase has been tabled until revisions and further questions are answered.

The council approved a contract with Bill Worley and Sons General Contractors, Inc. for $227, 487 for the Elizabeth Street repair project contingent on FEMA funding and the availability of town funds.

A budget amendment was proposed by Jay Leatherman, the finance director. The penalty of $50 a day is for “violations of the provisions or failure to comply with the requirements of the Zoning Ordinance” the amendment stated.

The public was invited to a next-day meeting for a questions and answers session about the upcoming second phase of the streetscaping project. The council held a pre-construction meeting before the public session.

The first part of the streetscaping in the Elizabethtown included the main downtown area. That part of the project wrapped up almost a decade ago, giving the main streets a facelift that dramatically changed the landscape, with utilities underground and other items like decorative streetlights.

The next phase of the streetscaping will not be as major as the downtown overhaul, but will also include the utility burials and more decorative streetlights.

The area will be Broad Street and Pine Street to Gillespie Street along the N.C. 87 corridor. Madden has previously described the removal of the overhead power lines as being a “profound” change.

The previously awarded bid for this segment of the project was $799,864.00 on Sept. 4 to Directional Services, Inc..

“Property owners had been sent a letter about the meeting,” Madden said.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the fire station will be 3 p.m. on Feb. 26. The airport ribbon cutting has been set for 11 a.m. on March 1.

Dicky Glenn, left, and Town Manager Eddie Madden, center, listen as Mayor Sylvia Campbell addresses the town council during the meeting Monday night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Elizabethwn-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

