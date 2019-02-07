ELIZABETHTOWN — Thursday’s meeting of the state’s new Board of Elections sets into motion election boards on the county level.

Bladen County’s board, like those in North Carolina’s other 99 counties, were dissolved Dec. 28. The board had lost Jens Lutz two weeks earlier when he resigned. Bobby Ludlum, Al Daniel and Rob Davis still remained.

Dissolving the state and county boards was fulfillment of an October decision by state judges who ruled its makeup unconstitutional. They granted the board allowance to continue through the general election, then made extensions in hopes of seeing the 9th District probe completed.

With the ruling, county boards of elections will be composed of five members, said spokesman Patrick Gannon of the state Board of Elections. Two will be appointed by the state board from the political party with the highest number of registered affiliates (Democratic Party), two will be appointed by the state board from the political party with the second-highest number of registered affiliates (Republican Party), and one will be appointed by the governor and serve as chairman.

The county board will select its secretary.

The state Democratic and Republican parties have submitted lists of nominees to the new state board for selection.

Those appointed to the Bladen County Board of Elections will serve through June 29, 2021.

Democrats Stella Anderson of Boone, David C. Black of Concord and Jeff Carmon III of Durham join Republicans Bob Cordle of Charlotte and Ken Raymond of Winston-Salem on the new state board.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal