ELIZABETHTOWN — Another road in Bladen County damaged and closed by Hurricane Florence nearly five months ago has reopened.

Friday afternoon, a section of Johnstontown Road that got a $1.2 million bridge replacement opened. The substructure of the bridge, built in 1970, that crosses Turnbull Creek near N.C. 242 was deemed unsafe after the Sept. 14 storm and subsequent flooding.

Florence dumped 35.93 inches of rain on Elizabethtown. Rivers throughout Bladen County reached record or near-record highs.

The state Department of Transportation put this bridge into a process known as express design build, which is faster than normal procedures due to emergency.