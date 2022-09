FAYETTEVILLE — Recipients of the second AgYouth Leadership Program awards have been announced by the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

The awards honor students who excel in the classroom and as community leaders in their Future Farmers of American and 4-H clubs.

Olivia Barnes of Elizabethtown and Callie Lewis of Bladenboro were among those honored.

Students are first nominated by advisors and leaders of FFA and 4-H. An application process follows, leading to the selections.