FAYETTEVILLE — Dean Hilton, a businessman from White Lake, and Robeson County’s Michael T. “Bo” Stone have been named to the Board of Directors for Cape Fear Farm Credit.

Cape Fear Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member-borrowers.

Hilton is an owner with HD3 Farms of the Carolinas and owns a real estate business. Stone is a farmer of row crops, swine, cattle and produce.

Roderick H. Morris Jr. of Bladenboro and Cindy B. Robinson of Kelly were elected to represent Region One on the 2020 Nominating Committee.

Dean Hilton