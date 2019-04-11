DUBLIN — Potential employees trying to find their match have been encouraged to pay particular notice to Tuesday’s event at Bladen Community College.

The annual Job and Career Fair is, to be exact, more than a traditional job fair. The college will co-host the event, with the NCWorks Career Center of Bladen County, in its auditorium at 7418 N.C. 41 West. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The important thing about this one, it’s a career and job fair,” said Sondra Guyton, the vice president for continuing education at the college. “A career — we’ll have people who can help you identify what kind you can get, and how to get there.

“For example, the community college will have some tables there where you can learn to be a cosmetologist, or from the business department, or allied health to be a nursing assistant. You can learn about careers and how to connect the career with training and employers.”

That’s different than a job fair with only employers set up to collect information, and possibly do quick meet-and-greet interviews. Those will be there, just not the only thing.

“We’ll have more employers than career tables,” Guyton said. “One thing about the community college, if you don’t see it there, you can get to the right person to talk about a specific career.”

Katrina Harbison, at the NCWorks Career Center, says the number of potential employers expected is varied and they are looking to fill jobs. Harbison is the program director for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, and part of the planning committee for Tuesday’s gathering.

“We will have many employers from the medical field, and industry within the county will be there,” she said. “These industries are hiring. So, people should bring resumes and be prepared to interview on the spot.

“It’s going to be a great event. We hope for beautiful weather.”

Guyton said high school seniors from the county’s public schools come, but the event is open to the public.

“We’re expecting about 50 employers at the job fair,” Guyton said. “They have a variety of openings. With unemployment being as low as what it is now, employers really have needs, and they’re specific needs, so they’re reaching out to the community colleges and NCWorks to identify people who have those skills.

“This is a good place to connect those employers with the people who have those skills.”

The latest number for North Carolina’s unemployment was 3.9 percent in February, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 3,800 in February to 4,536,000.

Bring resumes,expect interviews

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal