CLARKTON — A 20-year educator with Bladen County Schools is the new Principal of the Year.

Stephanie Norris, who began as principal of Clarkton School of Discovery on March 1, 2016, following the retirement of Stephanie Ensminger, was honored in an announcement from her school on Thursday afternoon. News spread quickly across social media, with last year’s winner Peggy Hester of West Bladen High School among many offering congratulations.

“Congratulations Stephanie Norris, BCS Principal of the Year!” tweeted Hester.

Norris did her master’s work at UNC Pembroke and her undergraduate studies at UNC Wilmington.

Her preparation included two years at Bladenboro Primary as assistant principal prior to arrival at Clarkton. Being named principal at Clarkton was a homecoming of sorts; Norris was technology lab facilitator and taught sixth through eighth grades science at Clarkton previously.

Norris will be Bladen County’s representative in the regional competition, from which one principal advances as a state finalist. The region, known as Region IV Sandhills/South Central, includes school districts for Robeson, Montgomery, Richmond, Moore, Sampson, Columbus, Scotland, Cumberland and Hoke counties, and the city districts for Clinton and Whiteville.

The school posted identical messages on its Twitter and Facebook accounts Thursday, saying, “Congratulations to our principal, Mrs. Stephanie Norris, who was selected as Bladen County’s Principal of the Year! Mrs. Norris has always gone above and beyond for her staff and students, and we are truly thankful for her. What an awesome, and earned recognition!”

Congratulatory comments by the dozens flowed in.

Among them was Ann Alford Kinlaw: “Well deserved for a lady who has a passion for education and students!”

Betty Tyler wrote congratulations and “Miss you at Bladenboro Primary.” Pamela Michelle Bryant added, “YAY!!!! Congratulations to a very well-deserving and professional woman!”

Dana Glenn Garrison wrote, “Yay! U rock Mrs. Norris. We all love you and how u run the school. Thanks for all u do.”

Principal of the Year saluted by community