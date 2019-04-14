Students attend leadership conference

WATHA — Olivia Sholar and Weslier Velaquez of West Bladen High School were among 20 juniors attending the 12th annual Four EMC Youth Leadership Weekend at Camp Kirkwood in Pender County.

The weekend included introductions to the cooperative business model, leadership training and team building exercises, and inspirational messages from Lane Ragsdale of Asheboro and Tawana Williams, the “Hope Coach.”

Students have an opportunity to write an essay about the weekend. Two $1,000 college scholarships are available to the winners.