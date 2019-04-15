Home News Emereau board meets Tuesday News Emereau board meets Tuesday April 15, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Directors at Emereau: Bladen Charter School will meet in special session Tuesday evening at 5. The meeting is at the school, 995 Airport Road. Anyone with questions can call 910-247-6595. Bladen Journal View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 12.9 ° C 14 ° 12.7 ° 94 % 2.1kmh 100 % Fri 17 ° Sat 17 ° Sun 19 ° Mon 17 ° Tue 13 °