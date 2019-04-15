Missing senior citizen from Kelly found safe

KELLY — The search for a missing 81-year-old resident of the Kelly community ended with a positive outcome last week.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said Ada Lee Brown was in the woods for two nights before search teams were able to locate her in dense woods about 300 yards from her home. She had suffered dehydration, scratches from briars, was unable to walk and had become disoriented.

She was taken to New Hanover Regional Hospital for treatment.

In a news release, the sheriff said, “I want to thank Ms. Brown’s family, the good people of Kelly, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services as well as my Aviation Unit for their help. I would also be remiss if I did not acknowledge the initial work and search efforts of my Uniform Patrol Division. The Silver Alert we issued Wednesday night gave us a lead on where to concentrate our ground search and that was instrumental in our locating Ms. Brown. I can never stress how important it is for law enforcement agencies and others to work together for the common good. Tonight a family is breathing a sigh of relief instead of worrying for or mourning a lost loved one.”

McVicker said his office was made aware of Brown’s disappearance on Tuesday evening about 6, when her granddaughter said family members could not locate her or her 2008 GMC truck. Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert. She had been seen a day earlier walking near her home.

The truck was found stuck in a field about a half-mile from her home. Learning from an area resident where she had been seen walking, McVicker’s deputies located footprints and were assisted by a Brunswick County K-9 unit bloodhound.