RALEIGH — North Carolina will receive a $12.2 million grant to expand crisis counseling services to Hurricane Florence survivors in 28 counties, including Bladen and its neighbors.

The governor’s office made the announcement last week.

In addition to Bladen County, the grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides direct support in Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson counties.

A news release says this grant award is a continuation of an initial $3.5 million to fund the Hope 4 NC program. Hope 4 NC was created to address the behavioral health needs of those affected by Hurricane Matthew and now subsequent hurricanes. The program employs local licensed clinicians and professional counseling staff to connect directly with survivors in their communities. Counselors go door-to-door, provide counseling, and help connect adults and children to services — such as long-term counseling, housing supports, and other social services — that help sustain their recovery. Outreach from Hope 4 NC to Florence survivors began immediately after the storm and will continue through 2019.

The Hope 4 NC Crisis Counseling Services hotline phone number is 855-587-3463 and is available 24/7. Information is online at ncdhhs.gov and rebuild.nc.gov.