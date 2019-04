ELIZABETHTOWN — A meeting of the Bladen County Educational Foundation is Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Board of Education building on U.S. 701.

The meeting is to focus on the spring Jail-A-Thon, slated for May 2.

Members and others with interest in the nonprofit that provides financial help to public schools and educators of Bladen County are invited to attend.