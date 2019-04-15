ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital is helping raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Tiffany Pait, the clinical educator at the hospital, provides the information through a table in the main lobby and pinwheel gardens. The table includes information on the Child Advocacy Center and what it does, how others may volunteer, child safety, parental tips and ways to prevent child abuse.

The table usually has someone there between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays this month.