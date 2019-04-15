Master gardeners’ plant sale promises blooms and beauties

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Gwen Thompson is working at the greenhouse getting things together for the plant sale. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Angel trumpets will be ready to go home during the event. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal A large variety of flowering plants will be out for purchase during the two Saturdays. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Jim Smith said that he loves growing plant that benefit birds and pollinators. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal This walking iris will be available during the sale. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Spider plants will be ready for visitors to take home and are great as low maintenance houseplants. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Lynette Singletary has been a long-time master gardener and she says she really enjoys her time working with plants and sharing her knowledge. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Master Gardeners will host a spring plant sale at the end of April and the first of May, giving the public a chance to peruse their hard labor since last year.

“After our two plant sales usually there’s not much left,” said Gwen Thompson, who has been doing Master Gardeners for 10 years.

“There will be some herbs,” she said. “Not a whole lot.”

She said that the demand for herbs has not been consistent. Thompson took her class in Bladen County.

“We meet the first Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension office,” she said.

There will be lots of other plants to entice anyone though, with the group growing everything from flowering plants to trees.

“I was a master gardener in Whiteville years ago,” said Lynette Singletary.

She moved around a lot with her job, and she transferred her certification so she could stay active.

Jim Smith loves to do butterfly bushes and fennel.

“I like my yard to be bird and bee friendly, pollinator friendly,” he said. “That’s what I go for.”

He said that he has multiple colors of different butterfly bushes.

“I have about six or seven different colors,” he said.

“He even has red ones,” said Thompson.

Smith likes growing things like Queen Anne’s Lace and parsley for the benefits of his garden visitors.

There are also many other projects that will be going on but currently they are waiting on funds to be allocated from the county.

Thompson is more than willing to show a visitor the other garden areas around the cooperative extension office.

“There are some butterfly bushes,” Thompson said. “And we are going to put in more pine straw to make it look better.”

“The last horticulture agent we had, Nancy Olsen, was just marvelous at visualizing things,” she said.

The group will host a spring plant sale starting at 9 a.m. on April 27 and May 4. Both days will be at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown. Flowering plants, shrubs, trees and tomato varieties will be available for purchase.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

