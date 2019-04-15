DUBLIN — As expected, trustees from Bladen Community College learned Thursday the state Board of Community Colleges has approved an associate degree program in public safety administration.

The trustees were briefed on the new degree during their board meeting last month by Jeff Kornegay, the college’s executive vice president and chief academic officer.

“We were told police and fire associations, they need this degree,” Kornegay told the board.

And he advised the college should be in position to begin offering the degree in the coming academic year. Piedmont Community College was approved at Thursday’s board meeting, with a news release saying others are expected to soon follow.

The program is designed to prepare students for employment with fire or police departments, emergency management organizations, government agencies, private companies and correctional facilities among several possibilities.

The program will include courses in diverse subject areas, including public service administration and education, crisis leadership, agency financial management and incident management. It also will provide a mechanism enabling students to obtain academic credit for previously earned skills and credentials within the public safety sector, a fact Kornegay told trustees was very likely.

Bladen offers training for emergency services, fire protection and criminal justice within its Continuing Education curriculum. In its Public Service Technologies offerings, the two-year degree programs, it has emergency services and criminal justice.

Kornegay said the new program approved by the state board will enable the college to offer a limited number of fire classes.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Bladen-CC-logo-2-4.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal