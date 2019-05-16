WHITE LAKE — The 41st annual White Lake Water Festival has arrived, and members of the community say that they can’t wait for the chance to make more memories and catch up with their summer friends.

Friday night the kick off will be a street dance, with other events and activities spread throughout the weekend.

“This is the official kick off for the summer season,” said Goldston Womble, mayor of the town and owner of several businesses.

He said that all of his friends come down this weekend, and it’s great to reconnect with those that aren’t in the area year-round.

“I see a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a long time,” he said. “People are coming down and checking out their cottages and getting things opened up for the summer. I enjoy seeing all the people that I haven’t seen in the winter.”

Down at the White Lake Water Park workers are getting ready and prepping for their opening weekend, but not without thinking about what the festival means.

“This is the opening of the season,” said Connie Hucks, owner of the park. “I know that when the Water Festival is over the season is open.

“For me, I’ve already talked to so many people that came last year, and the year before that, that are already making their reservations for their cabanas to come back this year.”

For Hucks it’s seeing the new people coming in is what makes it special for her.

“It’s just seeing the people coming in, and meeting new people,” she said.

For some it’s about seeing how the community has grown since the last time they were around.

“People come all the time and say that they were here many, many years ago,” said Lindsey Bockover. “They will tell us how it was, what it looked like… and how the lake has expanded. The people get all excited about all the changes that are happening, and that is really fun to see.

“I like seeing all the new people. That’s tourist season. We get to bring in all these different people, some from out of state. Or even they were raised in this area and moved away. They come back here and think all of it has changed.”

Her church is having a car show.

“It’s exciting for everybody,” said Hucks.

This year the hope is for pleasant weather, too.

“Thank goodness the weatherman is saying it’s going to be nice,” said Dawn Maynard, at the chamber luncheon Tuesday.

“While you are down there, stop in at Goldston’s Sandwich Shop.”

Goldston’s is going to be the site of much of the weekend’s activities, with everything from BMX bikes to a car show.

Last year the weather was uncooperative, and this year the weather is looking to be fine.

“We took a hit last year on the 40th,” she said. “A lot of money, time and big plans and dreams didn’t quite get the luck that they needed from the weatherman. But we are looking good for this weekend.”

Down at Goldston’s Beach the sandwich shop will be open for visitors, and is recommended as a place to stop by Dawn Maynard. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_sandwich-shop.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Sarah Beyer said she comes every year for bathing suits and T-shirts and she is looking forward to reconnecting with friends at this year’s White Lake Water Festival. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Beyer.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

41st annual WHITE LAKE WATER FESTIVAL Friday events 12:30 p.m.: Rotary Club golf tournament, at Vineyard Golf 6 p.m.: Classic Car Cruise Evening: Street Dance, featuring Soul on the Beach Saturday’s events 10 a.m.: Parade, Camp Clearwater to the Scotchman 10 a.m.: Car show at White Lake Christian Camp 10 a.m.: vendors, kids rides, clowns are all active Lunch: Barbecue plates at White Lake Fire Department 11 a.m.: Music of Daire Barefoot 11:30 a.m.: Gold Medal Shows BMX Stunt Show Noon: Professional wrestling Noon: Music of Southern Touch Band 1:30 p.m.: Gold Medal Shows BMX Stunt Show 2 p.m.: Professional wrestling 2 p.m.: Music of Daire Barefoot 3 p.m.: Music of The Pink Slips (2-hour set) 3:30 p.m.: Gold Medal Shows BMX Stunt Show 4 p.m.: Professional wrestling 9 p.m.: Saturday Night Dance at Goldston’s Beach, featuring the music of Spare Change