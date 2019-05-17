Pomp and Circumstance at Bladen Community College

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ah, the precious jewels await the graduates. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Dan Gerlach, interim chancellor of East Carolina University, and Dennis Troy, chairman of the trustees at Bladen Community College, share a moment before the second of two associate degree commencement ceremonies. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Katie Summer Pontak receives a special award from Barry Priest during commencement exercises at Bladen Community College on Thursday. Priest is vice president of Student Services. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Molli Nance, a student marshal, receives a Bladen Community College Foundation merit scholarship, presented by Barry Priest. He's the vice president of Student Services. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Leading the applause for graduates as they recessed from commencement - there was a friendly tunnel formed on the outside of the auditorium by faculty - are (front, from left) Rachel Byrd, NCWorks career coach; Crystal Dowd, counselor and Student Government Association coordinator; trustees Larry Hammond and Bruce Dickerson; President Dr. Amanda Lee; Vice President Barry Priest; (back, from left) and trustees Ricky Leinwand and Brian Campbell. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Family and friends were in abundance to offer congratulations to the graduates, who often spotted them for an affirming smile of thanks. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Dan Gerlach, interim chancellor of East Carolina University, brought to the graduates a message charging them to be proud, be grateful and to be not afraid. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Turning of the tassels - this was the moment everyone looked forward to at commencement. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Conner Brisson was one of 38 participating in commencement who attend a high school and Bladen Community College. She'll graduate at West Bladen in June. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ting Lin was one of 38 participating in commencement who attend a high school and Bladen Community College. She'll graduate at East Bladen in June. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alicia Newton (second from right) and her father, the Rev. Johnny Newton, share in the excitement of Alicia's graduation day Thursday along with her mother Felicia Singletary (left) and her aunt Mary Lewis. - -

• What: Bladen Community College, Commencement Program, in the campus auditorium on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

• Ceremonies: Three, including high school credential and associate degrees.

• Speakers: Student graduate Cody Tucker and Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college, for the high school credential ceremony; Dan Gerlach, interim chancellor at East Carolina University, for each associate degree ceremony.

• 38: That’s the number of high school seniors who earned a degree from the college, and will walk the stage again at their respective high schools.

• Messages:

“If you had asked me one year ago what would have been the best-case scenario, this would have been it,” Tucker said. He was at Carolina Crossroads and connected with Travis Locklear, director of the College Readiness program. Tucker offered heartfelt thanks and said Locklear was persistent to bring him toward enrollment with a goal of graduating. Said Tucker of Carolina Crossroads, “They saved my life.”

“I want you to make a difference in someone else’s life,” Lee said in her address to graduates. She told them to be decisive and vigilant. “You have to have courage to find that spot where you’ll shine. Have the courage to be you, and to help others.”

Gerlach, extemporaneous in both ceremonies, was witty for his ECU promotion and mixed humor into a meaningful message. He also hit the right notes when serious. “When I think about Bladen County, I think about resilience and grit,” he said. The former head of the Golden LEAF Foundation knew many in the audience, and no doubt gained admiration from a fair number with which he was not acquainted. He expanded on four Bs for his charge to graduates: be proud, be grateful, be not afraid and be quiet, the latter of which was a light finishing moment to say, “When you’re the first in your family to become chancellor of a university and give a graduation speech, know when to be quiet and sit down.”

• Circle comes around: In 1907, East Carolina Teachers College was founded by Robert Herring White, who got his start as a Bladen County educator. On the occasion of the 2019 Bladen Community College commencement, East Carolina’s interim chancellor born the same year as the college was founded — 1967 — delivered the commencement address.

• Mortarboards: One noted she was a mom, wife and graduate, with the message, “Delayed but not denied.” Another young lady’s read in part, “Daddy, I finally made it.”

• Overhead: “We are so proud of you.”

Ah, the precious jewels await the graduates.

Dan Gerlach, interim chancellor of East Carolina University, and Dennis Troy, chairman of the trustees at Bladen Community College, share a moment before the second of two associate degree commencement ceremonies.

Katie Summer Pontak receives a special award from Barry Priest during commencement exercises at Bladen Community College on Thursday. Priest is vice president of Student Services.

Molli Nance, a student marshal, receives a Bladen Community College Foundation merit scholarship, presented by Barry Priest. He's the vice president of Student Services.

Leading the applause for graduates as they recessed from commencement – there was a friendly tunnel formed on the outside of the auditorium by faculty – are (front, from left) Rachel Byrd, NCWorks career coach; Crystal Dowd, counselor and Student Government Association coordinator; trustees Larry Hammond and Bruce Dickerson; President Dr. Amanda Lee; Vice President Barry Priest; (back, from left) and trustees Ricky Leinwand and Brian Campbell.

Family and friends were in abundance to offer congratulations to the graduates, who often spotted them for an affirming smile of thanks.

Dan Gerlach, interim chancellor of East Carolina University, brought to the graduates a message charging them to be proud, be grateful and to be not afraid.

Turning of the tassels – this was the moment everyone looked forward to at commencement.

Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College.

Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College.

Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College.

Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College.

Creative mortarboard art was a part of graduation day at Bladen Community College.

Conner Brisson was one of 38 participating in commencement who attend a high school and Bladen Community College. She'll graduate at West Bladen in June.

Ting Lin was one of 38 participating in commencement who attend a high school and Bladen Community College. She'll graduate at East Bladen in June.

Alicia Newton (second from right) and her father, the Rev. Johnny Newton, share in the excitement of Alicia's graduation day Thursday along with her mother Felicia Singletary (left) and her aunt Mary Lewis.

